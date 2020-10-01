1/1
William L. Haynes
1930 - 2020
William L. Haynes

Carmel - William L. Haynes, 90 of Carmel, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Bill was born March 9, 1930 in Fort Wayne, IN. He served in the US Navy in Guam during the Korean War.

Bill was an institutional food broker for 40 years, retiring from Bocar Enterprises. He later created 80/20 Consulting Services working with grocery stores to improve their delicatessens. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Bill and his wife, Frances, were married for 70 years and enjoyed travelling and enjoying the world together. He was an avid boater and loved fishing.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, October 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.

Bill is survived by his wife, Frances; son, Wayne (wife, Beth) Haynes; grandchildren, Kyle Haynes, Brooke Roahrig, Candice Blowe, Lindsay Szabo, Tammy Dugan; 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Eileen Duany and Lillian Cudiff.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
