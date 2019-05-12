|
|
William L. "Buddy" Pierce
Indianapolis - William L. "Buddy" Pierce, 70 of Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Buddy was born January 3, 1949 in Danville, IL to the late James Thomas and Annetta Pierce. He was a graduate of Gem City College in Quincey, IL. Buddy and his wife, Jennifer, owned Pierce Jewelers in Carmel from 2001 until his retirement in 2017.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 Saturday, May 18 at Faith Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Joshua (wife, Kathleen) and Jesse Pierce; stepdaughter, Jane (husband, Webb) Roberts; stepson, Tony (wife, Tonya) LaCombe; grandchildren, Jackson Pierce, Madeline, Margot and William Roberts; sisters, Carolyn (husband, Charles) Dunn, Jayne Brooks and Sue (husband, Bob) Darnall. He was preceded in death by his sister, MaryAnna Glass and brother, Thomas Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Church 9125 N. College Indianapolis, IN 46240. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019