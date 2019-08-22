Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Leppert Mortuary Nora
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lee Boyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lee Boyd Obituary
William Lee Boyd

Indianapolis - William Boyd was born in Kankakee, Illinois to John William Boyd and Vivian Lenore Boyd (Martin). He left this world of joy, wonder and suffering on August 19, 2019.

William was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife, Illa Rae Boyd (Nichols), his son, Michael John Boyd, his niece, Robin Hall, and great nephews, Ryan and Zachary Hall.

William served for four years in the United States Air Force and graduated from Olivet University in 1963 with a degree in psychology. He was employed by the Indianapolis Life Insurance Company and retired as marketing officer for the company in 1999.

William also served on the boards of Westminster Village North, The Westminster Foundation and the Indianapolis Mental Health Association. Prior to his retirement, he was active in the Kiwanis and Rotary Club service organizations. He was also an active private pilot for many years and the published author of multiple books and numerous essays.

A memorial service will be conducted at the Leppert Mortuary Nora, 740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now