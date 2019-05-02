|
William "Bill" Leppert
Indianapolis - William "Bill" Leppert, 85, went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Leppert; children Robert "Bob" Leppert, Richard "Rick" (Debbie) Leppert, Joanna (Ken Hall) Stair, William "Bill" (Rhonda) Leppert, and Jeanine Blastic; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46217, at 12 noon with visitation prior from 10 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please view his online guestbook at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019