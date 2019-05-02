Services
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
8300 Rahke Rd
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Leppert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Leppert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William "Bill" Leppert Obituary
William "Bill" Leppert

Indianapolis - William "Bill" Leppert, 85, went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Leppert; children Robert "Bob" Leppert, Richard "Rick" (Debbie) Leppert, Joanna (Ken Hall) Stair, William "Bill" (Rhonda) Leppert, and Jeanine Blastic; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46217, at 12 noon with visitation prior from 10 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please view his online guestbook at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.