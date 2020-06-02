William Louis Matlock
1931 - 2020
William Louis Matlock

Noblesville - William Louis Matlock (Bill) 88, of Noblesville formerly of Indianapolis, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Noblesville.

Bill worked for 36 years for Conrail Railroad before he retired in 1992. He was born on September 19, 1931, in Marion County, the son of Jesse and Kathleen (Massey) Matlock. He graduated from Technical Senior High in 1949 and studied Psychology at Butler University and IUPUI.

Bill was a Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War, a longtime member and volunteer at the Hamilton County Senior Citizens Center. He also served for 10 years as a volunteer with RVICS (Roving Volunteers in Christ's Service), and a member of Lions Club International. Bill was a 50-year member of the Oaklandon Unitarian Universalist Church.

Prior to retirement, Bill was very active in the Democratic Party in Lawrence Township in Marion County one time serving as it's Ward Chairman, Precinct Committeeman and ran for office 3 times.

Bill is survived by Sally Martin his companion of 3 years to whom he referred to as his "undocumented Wife". In addition to Sally, he is survived by 3 sons, Jefferey Matlock, Joseph Matlock (Michelle Shaffer), and Jerry Matlock (Mary), 1 daughter Karen Matlock, 11 Grandchildren, and 6 Great Grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his Wife Virginia Matlock; 2 brothers, Charles Lee and James Lewis; 2 sisters, Annabelle Poynter and Mary Clift.

Funeral services and burial will be held at the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be given by Navy Club Ship 29 and Hamilton County Veterans.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hamilton County Senior Citizens Center.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
