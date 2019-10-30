|
William Lyle Chitwood, age 79, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away at 7:43 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late Cletus Levi and Beatrice Elnora (Baugh) Chitwood on July 24, 1940 in Bloomington, Indiana.
William went to Poplar Grove Grade School in Bloomington, Indiana. He was a graduate of Plainfield High School. William worked as a Process Inspector at Allison Division of General Motors from 1961 to 1967. Served as a Mooresville volunteer fire department assistant chief. He attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy to become a Police Officer and worked for Mooresville Police Department from 1967 to 1968 and then Morgan County Sheriff's Office from 1968 to 1972 as a Chief Deputy Sheriff and Criminal Investigator. William was a Sales Representative at Automotive Armature Company from 1972 to 1981. He owned and operated a Tavern in Tampa, Florida from 1981 to 1982 and returned to Automotive Armature Company in 1983 to 1985. He worked at Arab Pest Control from 1985 to 1989 in Sales and Service. William enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his family.
William is survived by his loving children; Kimberly Ballard and her boyfriend David of Indianapolis, Indiana and Kenneth Allen "Ken" Chitwood and his wife Dawn of Mooresville, Indiana; his loving grandchildren, Alisha Brooks, Cory Ballard, Chase Ballard, Taylor Chitwood, Haley Chitwood, Kasie Chitwood, Delaney Chitwood, and Dustin Hannel; and his sisters, Erma Hall of Camby, Indiana and Diane Brock of Fillmore, Indiana. In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his son William Bradley Chitwood.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in the Benjamin Franklin Chapel (Building 4), 1977 South State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana 46143. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Chaplain Charlie Paxton officiating. Private entombment for family. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood Chapel. In lieu of usual remembrances, direct memorial contributions to the Humane Society. Please share memories and condolences online at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019