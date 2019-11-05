|
|
William M. Condra
Indianapolis - William M. "Bill" Condra, 80, Indianapolis, passed away November 4, 2019. Bill was born August 29, 1939, in Wayne, Michigan, to the late George Smith and Mildred Virginia (Renner) Condra.
Bill proudly served in the United States Army and worked for the Ford Motor Company for 38 years. He was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and flying model airplanes. Bill will be fondly remembered for his hard work ethic and his quiet and caring nature.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Condra.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Condra; sons, Jeff (DeeDee) Schulze and Gregg (Lori) Schulze; brother, Robert Condra; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019