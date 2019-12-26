Resources
More Obituaries for William Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Craig Obituary
William M. Craig

William M. Craig 83, born November 4, 1936, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Calling will be Sunday, December 29th at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N. Goodlet Ave from 6pm-9pm. He had been a Funeral Director and Manager of Craig Funeral Home now Craig and Glazebrooks Funeral Services. He retired as a Manager from the United States Postal Service after over 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Norma J, Hill Craig; children, Tayne, Ghia and Wil, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.Private family funeral services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -