|
|
William M. Craig
William M. Craig 83, born November 4, 1936, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Calling will be Sunday, December 29th at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N. Goodlet Ave from 6pm-9pm. He had been a Funeral Director and Manager of Craig Funeral Home now Craig and Glazebrooks Funeral Services. He retired as a Manager from the United States Postal Service after over 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Norma J, Hill Craig; children, Tayne, Ghia and Wil, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.Private family funeral services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019