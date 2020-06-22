William M WatersIndianapolis - William "Billy" Waters, 69, of Indianapolis, passed away June 19th, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, January 21st, 1951 to parents Bernard and Ruth (Day) Waters.Billy lived in a group home. He was an employee for Goodwill Industry for several years.Billy was a lively, loving man. He loved to rock in his rocking chair and drink Pepsi. He enjoyed talking about traveling and skiing. Christmas was Billy's favorite time of year and he loved watching "A Christmas Story" and the Thanksgiving Day parade on TV. Billy loved his family and will be missed by all.Billy is survived by his siblings Marcia (Chuck) Wiegand, Linda (Dennis) Jones, and Tim (The Late Karen) Waters, and numerous nieces and nephews.Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Kathleen Waters and Mary Sue Waters.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Arc (The Arc, 1825 K Street, NW Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20006)Visitation for Billy will be at Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East, Thursday, June 25th, 2020, from 1-2pm, with a Rosary service to follow at 2pm. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at 3pm the same day.