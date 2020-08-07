William (Bill) Mann
Speedway - William (Bill) Wilford Mann, 72, Speedway, suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday, July 21, spent two weeks in Methodist Hospital's ICU without ever regaining consciousness, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born July 6, 1948 in Indianapolis, to parents William Mann and Mary (Ventura) Mann. Graduated High School in Brooklyn, NY. Worked during summers laying brick for his Dad's construction company. After attending LSU in 1965 on a baseball pitching scholarship, Bill was drafted and then returned home as a U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Vietnam Veteran. Graduated Ball State University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Operated his Dad's mobile home retail sales and manufacturing business in Indianapolis, and then was sales representative in Elkhart, IN, and in Hutchinson, KS. Next was the position of District Coordinator and top representative for two mortgage insurance companies. Bill also found time to be actively involved in his children's Speedway school and college athletics. Bill became a member of the Indianapolis Fire Department Nov. 14, 1979 and retired because of injury Sept. 12, 1989. Graduated I.U. School of Medicine in 1992 with an Associate in Science Degree in Radiography and practiced for several years.
Bill again retired and loved to be with family and friends, was a lifetime member of the Marion Co. Fish & Game Assn., and enjoyed many activities including reading books of all kinds, bird hunting with his Brittany bird dogs, and enjoying sporting clays.
Bill is survived by Barbara (Johnston) Mann, his wife of 27 years, who is so very fortunate and grateful to have shared his loving, active, interesting and fun life. Also surviving are four brothers, Michael Mann, John K. Mann, Vic Mann, Blaise Muscara; one sister, Teresa Corbin; an uncle, John Mann; son, Anthony (Tony) Christopher Mann; daughter, Gina Marie Mann; two grandchildren, Hayden Patrick Voorhies, and Graham Anthony Haig; nieces, nephews, and ex-wife, Patricia Mann.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel, 4925 West 16th Street, Speedway, IN. A memorial service will follow, with burial at the K of P Cemetery (southeast corner of roads 39 & 136, south of I-74), Lizton, IN. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to American Brittany Rescue, Inc., AmericanBrittanyRescue.org
