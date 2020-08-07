1/1
William (Bill) Mann
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Mann

Speedway - William (Bill) Wilford Mann, 72, Speedway, suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday, July 21, spent two weeks in Methodist Hospital's ICU without ever regaining consciousness, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born July 6, 1948 in Indianapolis, to parents William Mann and Mary (Ventura) Mann. Graduated High School in Brooklyn, NY. Worked during summers laying brick for his Dad's construction company. After attending LSU in 1965 on a baseball pitching scholarship, Bill was drafted and then returned home as a U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Vietnam Veteran. Graduated Ball State University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Operated his Dad's mobile home retail sales and manufacturing business in Indianapolis, and then was sales representative in Elkhart, IN, and in Hutchinson, KS. Next was the position of District Coordinator and top representative for two mortgage insurance companies. Bill also found time to be actively involved in his children's Speedway school and college athletics. Bill became a member of the Indianapolis Fire Department Nov. 14, 1979 and retired because of injury Sept. 12, 1989. Graduated I.U. School of Medicine in 1992 with an Associate in Science Degree in Radiography and practiced for several years.

Bill again retired and loved to be with family and friends, was a lifetime member of the Marion Co. Fish & Game Assn., and enjoyed many activities including reading books of all kinds, bird hunting with his Brittany bird dogs, and enjoying sporting clays.

Bill is survived by Barbara (Johnston) Mann, his wife of 27 years, who is so very fortunate and grateful to have shared his loving, active, interesting and fun life. Also surviving are four brothers, Michael Mann, John K. Mann, Vic Mann, Blaise Muscara; one sister, Teresa Corbin; an uncle, John Mann; son, Anthony (Tony) Christopher Mann; daughter, Gina Marie Mann; two grandchildren, Hayden Patrick Voorhies, and Graham Anthony Haig; nieces, nephews, and ex-wife, Patricia Mann.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the

Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel, 4925 West 16th Street, Speedway, IN. A memorial service will follow, with burial at the K of P Cemetery (southeast corner of roads 39 & 136, south of I-74), Lizton, IN. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to American Brittany Rescue, Inc., AmericanBrittanyRescue.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
K of P Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved