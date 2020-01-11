|
|
William Maynard King
Indianapolis - William Maynard King
82 of Indianapolis passed away on January 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. William was born to the late Wert and Ora King in Maysel, WV on June 13, 1937. He was a High School graduate of Clay High School. At the age of 14, William began his trucking career. He began to drive truckloads of mine posts to the coal mines. William served his country proudly, by joining the United States Army in 1960. He was honorably discharged on December 31, 1966. He later relocated to Indianapolis to begin job training as an over the road trucker. During that time, he met the love of his life, Doris Anne Lambert Baker and married on September 25, 1971. William took on the responsibility of raising three sons as his own. He retired from Carmel Concrete as a mixer driver. William had many interests, he was an avid reader and loved bird watching as well as photography, astronomy and history. He was survived by his wife, Doris King; sons, Brian Baker (Mary), Craig Baker (LaDonna), and Keith Baker; five grandchildren, one great grandchild; sister, Connie King; nephews, Larry and Gerry Bailey; niece, Jennifer King and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am - 12:00pm with funeral service immediately following Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd W. Dr. Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020