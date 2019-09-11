|
|
William Michael Sullivan, 76, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on September 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held TODAY, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th St. Indpls, IN 46224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 5301 W. 16th St. Indpls, IN 46224. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Terre Haute, IN.
To read the full-length obituary or to leave an online condolence please visit
www.stevensmortuary.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019