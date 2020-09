Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Al" Mitchell, Jr.



Indianapolis - William "Al" Mitchell, Jr., age 45, Indianapolis, passed away on September 7th. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 19th at 12 noon, in the Grace Apostolic Church, with calling from 10 am. Arrangements have be entrusted to the Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.









