Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
William Warren
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
5301 W. 16th Street
Speedway, IN
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
5301 W. 16th Street
Speedway, IN
1941 - 2019
William O. Warren Obituary
William O. Warren

Avon - William Odell ("Bill") Warren, 77, Avon, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He entered into the presence of God after a three year battle with frontotemporal dementia. He was surrounded by his family at his home at the time of his peaceful passing.

Bill was born on December 7, 1941 to Mr. Austiene and Mrs. Alma (Worsham) Warren in Greenbrier, TN. He moved to Indianapolis with his family at a young age, and graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1960. A veteran of our armed forces, he enlisted in the United States Army, and completed his service in 1964. He later earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University, and began a long career in human resources. After working for several large corporations in his chosen field, he decided to start his own business. He enjoyed much success in his ventures, and became known as a pioneer in the field of online recruiting.

Over the course of his life, Bill enjoyed travelling, and attending sporting events, movies, plays, musicals, and concerts. He loved any activities that involved his children and/or grandchildren. The happiest memories of his life always came from time spent with his family and friends. He was generous to a fault, and it was not unusual for him to stop and help a total stranger in a moment of need.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Susan (Baldauf) Warren; four children: Jill (Randy) Elliott, Angela (Darrin) Douglass, Curt (Sara Naderi) Warren, and Emily (David) Cole; eleven grandchildren: Rachel (Josh) Corbett, Abigail (Michael) Cross, Anna Elliott, Sarah Elliott, Emma Elliott, Hanna Warren, Justin Warren, Zoe Jensen, Madelyn Jensen, Seth Jensen, and Ryan Jensen; one brother: Robert (Sarah Bradley) Warren; and one great grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father Austiene ("Jack") Warren, his mother Alma (Worsham) Warren, his sister Joyce (Billy) Fehrman, and his son-in-law Steven Jensen.

Visitation will be on Tuesday September 3, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Conkle Funeral Home, 4925 W. 16th Street, Speedway, IN 46224. Mass will be held on Wednesday September 4, at 10:30 am at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 5301 W. 16th Street, Speedway, IN 46224, followed by burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. There will be a 1 hour visitation on Wednesday morning prior to Mass (9:30-10:30 am).

Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to (dementiasociety.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
