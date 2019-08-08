|
|
William "Bill" Ott
Indianapolis - William "Bill" R. Ott, 78, passed away peacefully at his Indianapolis home on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Born September 17, 1940 in Indianapolis to Robert and Vernoy Ott. Bill attended Howe High School, served in the US Army and went on to work for Eli Lilly. Retiring in 1993 after a 32-year career, Bill enjoyed many active years playing softball, golf, fishing, and spending time with great friends and family; especially his beloved granddaughters.
Bill is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Jan; son, Tom; granddaughters, Katherine and Lauren; brother, Thomas (Esta) E. Ott; sisters, Janice Rednour and Linda Schwamberger; niece, Kim (Clisty) Buie; nephews, Mike (Jill) Schwamberger, and Doug (Tara) Schwamberger.
He was preceded in death his parents, daughter-in-law, Megan (Snyder) Ott; and brother-in-law, John Schwamberger.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Valle Vista Country Club, 755 E. Main Street, Greenwood, IN, on Sunday, August 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Megan S. Ott Foundation, PO Box 1372, Noblesville, IN 46061. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019