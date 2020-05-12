William P. "Yogi" Stevens
William P. "Yogi" Stevens

Indianapolis - age 84, Indianapolis, passed away May 9, 2020. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years, retiring in 1986. Bill enjoyed traveling, his euchre and bingo clubs and casinos (yes, he was a gamblin' man). He served in the US Army from 195- to 1956.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Darlene Stevens. He is survived by their children, Tammy J Stevens of Indianapolis, Terry Stevens McBride (Brent) of McCordsville and Todd A. Stevens (Teresa) of Fortville; his grandchildren, Wayne A. Stevens (Laura) of Pendleton, Evan P. Stevens (Alisha) of Engles, and Whitney Darlene Scruggs (Paul) of Whitestown; and two cherished great granddaughters Emery Jade and Gia Marie Stevens.

Private family service will be held at the Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East on May 14. He will be greatly missed by all.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
