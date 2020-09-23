William Parker
Noblesville - William Parker, 85, of Noblesville passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Riverview Health in Noblesville. He was born on February 6, 1935, to Frank and Theda (Hill) Parker in Ludlow, Massachusetts was raised in Indianapolis, and spent his adult life in Noblesville.
Born from a Polish immigrant father and deep Louisiana roots mother, Bill Parker was created with a magnetic personality. He was an unforgettable individual and everywhere he went was a celebration. Because of his infectious personality, he had many nicknames, Parker, Wild Bill, Hundred Dollar Bill, Papa, Dad, Grandpa, G-Pa, and friend. He spent his life telling colorful stories, sharing wisdom, or telling jokes. One of his favorite jokes was having a person read his shirt that said, "Co Dzien Jist Dobry," which translates to Every day is great. Afterward, he would say since you couldn't read it in polish, "how does it feel to be dumber than a Polak?"
Bill was a tradesman first. He started his adult life as a tool and die maker at Ideal Engineering in Indianapolis. He was an entrepreneur, always wanting to create, and loved thinking outside of the box. Bill owned Noble Industries for over 50 years. One of his favorite things to do was working hard, negotiating the deal, and developing the Noblesville community. Bill was active in local politics for several years as a township board member. He believed you should play hard. He traveled the world, water skied, and took up snow skiing at the age of 51, a sport he enjoyed until he was 75. He was an avid Pacer fan and has been a season ticket holder since the ABA days. To show his commitment locally, he saved a Billy Keller championship bottle of champagne to drink when the Pacers won their next championship. He will be sent off with the bottle to have a toast when the Pacers do win again.
Bill's mottos were: "Every day is great" and "If it is to be, it's up to me". He was extremely proud of his family and said his kids were his top 5 blessings. His favorite tradition was reading Twas The Night Before Christmas to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in front of Christmas tree and celebrating his birthday with his friends in the mountains or on the beaches of Cancun. He was the support for many and their problems were his problems. Bill attended Traders Point Christian Church and believed strongly that the Lord was his Savior.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl McLaughlin, Brenda (Jim) Snyder, Gary (Faith) Parker, Rhonda (Dana) Taylor, and Gregory (Lisa) Parker; sister, Myrna Gallagher; 12 grandchildren, Amanda (Ford) Cox, Andrea (Patrick) Dammier, Brieann (Kevin) Sweeney, Erin Campbell, Emily (Michael) Howald, Natalie (Chris) Safford, Jack Parker, Abby Parker, Adam (Holly) Parker, Aaron (Samantha) Gosser, Ashlee (Corey) Skomp & Alec Parker; and 17 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and their families. Over Bill's life, he loved several pets including dogs named Renee, Pacer, Pace-mate, Reggie, and Stella. A raccoon named Wacky and a pig named Harvey. His extended family was his Noble Employees, who he strongly felt were part of his family. He felt the responsibility to ensure that each and everyone that worked for him could care for their family as he did. He became more than a boss; he was a mentor and friend. Last but not least, Bill had a large friend group that ranged from high school pals, beloved companions, business associates, Trine University Fraternity Family, and anyone who need a wing man and partner in clean fun. These individuals were his world and his partners in crime. What happened together stayed together.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Anita Parker, and brothers, Bob Parker, and Sonny Parker.
Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home. Gravesite burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the William Parker Memorial Scholarship Fund that will be given to a tradesman scholar at a local community college. Contributions can be sent to P.O. Box 578, Noblesville, IN 46061.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com