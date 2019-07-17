|
William Paul Despres, Jr.
Indianapolis - September 4, 1922 - July 13, 2019
Bill is survived by the love of his life and wife of 47 years, Katie M. Despres, as well as daughter Tracey Stout (Lawrence), step-daughter Nancy Williams, sister Eleanor Bellandese, niece Linda Roberti and nephew John Bellandese and their families, granddaughter, Mickaela Williams, and great-grand-children Christopher Shea and Conrad Putcho. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Patrick Despres, and father, William Paul Despres, Sr., as well as his son by marriage, John Lineberry.
A loving husband and father, Bill was born on September 4, 1922, in Providence, Rhode Island. He was a proud veteran of World War II, enlisting with the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942 and ultimately serving as head of an anti-aircraft squad in the South Pacific. In 2016, he and other vets of the War were feted by the Honor Flight organization with a trip to Washington D.C. to acknowledge and recognize their service.
Bill was an accomplished athlete and a dedicated swim and golf coach. In the pool at an early age, and winning his first gold medal at 11, Bill credited the Olneyville, Boys and Girls Club in Providence, Rhode Island, for setting him on his life's path as a passionate swimmer, teammate, and coach. He was subsequently inducted into the Rhode Island Aquatic Hall of Fame at the Smith Swim Center at Brown University in 1984.
Bill graduated from North Carolina State where he was a highly medaled swimmer, also coaching the State Championship team in track in 1955. He was also inducted into the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame as the Conference Champion in his senior year.
After university, Bill moved to Indianapolis where he lived for more than 60 years and went on to teach and coach in Wayne Township for almost 50 years. As a golf coach, Bill was particularly proud to see his Ben Davis Boys Golf High School team win their 1992 State Championship.
Bill was devoted to Katie, his family, his church, and to the young people he coached throughout his life. An avid golfer, Bill remained active as a player and ranger at Eagle Creek golf club until his passing. Both as a Lay Eucharistic Minister in the Catholic Church and as a courier for the Indiana University Radiology department, in his retirement years, Bill spent every day spreading good news.
Bill's family and friends will always remember him as a positive and easy-going guy who loved life and family.
A memorial service is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. - noon, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Speedway, Indiana with a reception following the service at the Church. Fr. Paul Shikany and Fr. Mike Welch will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. Donations in Bill's memory can be sent to St. Christopher's Catholic Church at 5301 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from July 17 to July 18, 2019