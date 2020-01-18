|
William "Bill" Phillip Billerman
Indianapolis - 73, of Indianapolis passed away on January 14, 2020. He was born August 19, 1946 in Indianapolis, to William and Agnes Russell Billerman. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and active with St. Vincent dePaul Society. He served in the U.S. Army. Bill is survived by his beloved wife LuJuana Carte Billerman, children Amy (Terry) Blumer, Todd (Teresa) Billerman and Jared Billerman. Also surviving are his sisters Frances (Lewis) Dotson, Jennie Barger, Bernadette (Terry) Mooney, brothers Mike (Guylene) Billerman and James (Linda) Billerman, 9 grandchilren and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Billy Billerman and sister Beverly Reed, brothers David and Joseph Billerman. Visitation will be Monday, January 20 from 2 - 8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 21 at 10 am at St Jude Catholic Church with visitation at 9 am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020