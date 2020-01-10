|
|
William Poole
Jesus called and Bill answered, William Poole entered Heaven's gate January 8, 2020, a good and faithful servant, enter and be glad.
Son of Ewing and Ethel Poole, Bill married Mary "Bucky" M. Bruder and they were married for 62 years.
Together they had one son- Brian Poole, two grandsons- Kyle and Quinn Poole, who are Airmen in the U.S. Airforce; one great-granddaughter- Jasmyne Baker; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Alicia and Tom.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter- Meghan Poole and brother- Robert Poole.
Bill served in the United States Army. He worked at Ford Motor Company for over 30 years, until his retirement. He was a member of Prospect Lodge Masonic Lodge and Rock Lane Christian Church. He was an avid bowler and classic bowler in the 60's and 70's.
Cremation rites will be accorded and there are not any services scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or . The family has entrusted the Norman F. Chance Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Bill's life.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020