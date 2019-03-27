|
|
William "Bill" Pruitt
Indianapolis - William Wayne Pruitt "Bill", 89, of Indianapolis passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born on December 11, 1929 in Scottsville, Kentucky to the late Herschel and Nellie Pruitt.
Bill moved from Scottsville, KY shortly after graduating high school to make a life in Indianapolis. He enlisted in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict and attained the rank of sergeant. He provided for his family by working at Western Electric, retiring as a supervisor. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his charismatic personality. Bill enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, and enjoying life.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Pruitt; his son, Anthony Wayne Pruitt (Theresa) of Indianapolis; his two daughters, Shelly Pruitt (Greg Larson) of South Carolina, and Debbie Dicks (Vince) of Pompano Beach, Florida. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends.
Aside from his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his grandson Jake Dicks; and all eight of his siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services (1458 South Meridian Street). A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019