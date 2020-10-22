1/1
Rev. William R. "Bob" Allred
1926 - 2020
Rev. William R. "Bob" Allred

Corydon - Rev. William R. "Bob" Allred

93, of Corydon, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Harrison Springs in Corydon. Bob was born December 1, 1926 in Mooresville, Indiana to the late, Ruth Ida (Moon) and William Franklin Allred.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Allred; daughters Arlene Kay Allred and Ann Elizabeth Allred Jones.

Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a part of the 71st Infantry, during World War II. After service, Bob continued his education at DePauw University, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree and later earned his Master's in Divinity from The Garrett School of Theology in Evanston, IL.

Rev. Allred served the United Methodist Church, as an Ordained Elder 1962; then as Pastor of churches: 1956 9/1 Helmsburg*; 1957 11/1 Cloverdale; 1960 12/1 Cory/Mt. Calvary; 1963 Cross Roads/St. Paul; 1964 Bloomington St. Paul; 1969 Paoli; 1972 9/15 Beech Grove; 1980 Washington Christ.

Most recently, Rev. Allred served as Chaplain at Franklin United Methodist Community 1983-1990, as well as serving as Administrator at Franklin United Methodist Community 1990-1994.

He is survived by his children Amy Allred Uhl, Alan Allred, Aaron Allred; sister Euphema Phillips; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24th from 12-3pm at Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, with a graveside service to follow at 3:30pm in Mooresville Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Margaret.

Memorial contributions are preferred to be made IN Rev. Bob Allred's memory to the United Methodist Foundation of Indiana, 8401 Fishers Center Dr. Fishers, Indiana 46038.

Please visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
OCT
24
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Mooresville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
