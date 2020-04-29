Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
William Guiou
William R. Guiou Sr.


1923 - 2020
William R. Guiou Sr. Obituary
William R. Guiou Sr.

Speedway IN - William (Bill) Ralph Guiou, 96, of Speedway passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by three of his children on April 28, 2020. Bill was a man of few words, but when he spoke he inevitably belied vast intelligence or sublime wit.

Born in Grand Island, NE in 1923, and a graduate of the University of Nebraska in 1948, Bill was a veteran of the Army Air Core in World War II. He flew a P-51 Mustang as a bomber escort in the European theater earning the Certificate of Valor in recognition of courageous service in aerial combat for his 51 successful missions over enemy territory.

Bill and Maxine were founding members of St. John's Episcopal Church of Speedway in 1958. Bill was a skilled craftsman and mechanic who could fix anything. He worked as a mechanical design engineer for Allison Gas Turbine for over 40 years, designing and testing aircraft engines and helicopter gearboxes.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Helen Maxine Guiou, and his eldest Daughter, Barbara Louise McGehee. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Stutzman (Naperville, IL), son Bill Guiou, Jr. (Speedway, IN), and son Jim Guiou (Plano, TX), 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

The services will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
