|
|
William R. Mathis
Indianapolis - Bill succumbed to illness on April 7, 2020, at age 73. He was born to Isaiah and Katie Mathis in Atlanta, GA. They relocated to Indianapolis and Bill attended IPS before graduating from George Washington H.S. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force for six years and worked for Navistar for 40 years before retiring. He was saved by faith in Christ Jesus and attended Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, family member, and friend to many. Left to cherish his memory are his widow, Janet Mathis, four step-children, three biological children, and a host of grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020