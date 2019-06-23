|
|
William R. Reed
Danville - William R. Reed, 73, Danville, passed away June 13, 2019.
He was born July 7, 1945 in Indianapolis to William and Ruby (Allen) Reed. William was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. He served in the Army National Guard.
William is survived by his wife, Lynn (Fettig) Ooley Reed; his daughter, Kimberly Morrissey (Jack); his step-children, Kristine Coulson (Travis), Julie Foreman, and Jim Foreman; his eight grandchildren; and his sister, K. Jane Adcock.
A celebration of his life and his birthday will be held on July 4, 2019 from 1-4 PM at his home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019