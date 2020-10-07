William Randolph "Randy" Whitson
William Randolph "Randy" Whitson, 74 of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1946 in Louisville, KY to the late Charles and Jane Whitson. Randy was a graduate of Jeffersonville High School, and University of Louisville. After college, he went on to be a military policeman from 1968 to 1970.
Randy was as a partner in the CPA firm of Carter, Kirlin,Merrill, LLP and an Associate CPA for Alerding CPA group, crunching numbers well past retirement. He loved to do magic, and playing Santa Claus during the holiday season for his grand nieces and nephews. He will be missed for his warm smile and kind heart.
Randy is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Kathryn; sisters-in-laws, Jean Whitson, Marian (Jack) Vorgang Forney, and Barbara Vorgang; nieces, Natalie Spencer, and Caelan Forney; nephews, Ken Whitson, Nick Frey, and Sean Forney; and eight grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his brother, Howard Whitson.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Saturday October 10, 2020 beginning at 12:00 pm, at Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park (4180 Westfield Rd, Westfield, IN 46062), where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Network or the Bethel Ministries International.
