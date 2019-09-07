|
William "Bill" Richard Reynolds
Noblesville, IN - William "Bill" Richard Reynolds, 71, died September 5 of complications from surgery. Bill was born January 5, 1948 in Eminence, Indiana to loving parents, Eugene and Doris Reynolds. He is survived by his wife Karen (Walker) Reynolds, Bradley (Lisa Morgan) Reynolds, Andrew (Stephanie) Reynolds and three grandchildren, Nathan, Annabelle and Caroline, whom he adored, and his brother, Bob (Jan) Reynolds.
Bill graduated from Warren Central High School where he met his wife of 53 years. He was a tool and die maker, worked for Scott Trucking and then Walker Insurance before retiring in 2009. He enjoyed living on Morse Reservoir in both Cicero and Noblesville for more than 30 years. Bill valued the simple pleasures in life - family, fishing, friends, travel, cooking and projects in the house and yard. He was grateful for the wonderful life, caring family and faithful friends that he had. Bill was a good man who will be missed by those who knew him and appreciated his sense of humor, his dependability and his authenticity.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13 from 4:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, September 14 from 10:00 am - noon at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indpls., In., 46229 (across from Walmart).
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14 at noon at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indpls., In., 46229 (across from Walmart).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Legacy Bible Church, 2140 Greenfield Ave., Noblesville, IN, 46060.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019