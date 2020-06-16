William Risley
William Risley

William Risley, 92, passed away June 13th.Visitation will be Saturday June 20th, 2020, from 10am-11am, at Flanner Buchanan- Memorial Park. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Bill will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
