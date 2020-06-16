William Risley
William Risley, 92, passed away June 13th.Visitation will be Saturday June 20th, 2020, from 10am-11am, at Flanner Buchanan- Memorial Park. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Bill will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
William Risley, 92, passed away June 13th.Visitation will be Saturday June 20th, 2020, from 10am-11am, at Flanner Buchanan- Memorial Park. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Bill will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.