William "Bill" Robbins
Brownsburg - William "Bill" K. Robbins
86, a longtime resident of Brownsburg and native of Kingsport, TN, passed away December 20, 2019. He was a 1951 graduate of Speedway High School. Bill served his country in the US Navy Reserve from 1951-58. He worked at Allison for 41 years, retiring as Superintendent of Production Control at Plant 8. He was an active member of Connection Pointe Christian Church, and was involved in many areas of the church with a special talent and passion for the church choir. Bill had a real love for playing golf, while also enjoying many other sports as well. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lillian Robbins, and younger brother Walter "Sandy" Robbins. Bill is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Robbins; sons Dave (Kathy) Robbins and Tom (Sandy) Robbins; sister Phyllis Coughlin; sister-in-law Rita Robbins; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Saturday January 4 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, with memorial service there at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Connection Pointe Christian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019