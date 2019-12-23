Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Connection Pointe Christian Church
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connection Pointe Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Robbins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Robbins Obituary
William "Bill" Robbins

Brownsburg - William "Bill" K. Robbins

86, a longtime resident of Brownsburg and native of Kingsport, TN, passed away December 20, 2019. He was a 1951 graduate of Speedway High School. Bill served his country in the US Navy Reserve from 1951-58. He worked at Allison for 41 years, retiring as Superintendent of Production Control at Plant 8. He was an active member of Connection Pointe Christian Church, and was involved in many areas of the church with a special talent and passion for the church choir. Bill had a real love for playing golf, while also enjoying many other sports as well. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lillian Robbins, and younger brother Walter "Sandy" Robbins. Bill is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Robbins; sons Dave (Kathy) Robbins and Tom (Sandy) Robbins; sister Phyllis Coughlin; sister-in-law Rita Robbins; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Saturday January 4 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, with memorial service there at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Connection Pointe Christian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -