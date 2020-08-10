William Robert BooneIndianapolis - William Robert Boone passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 94. William was born in Tipton County, IN on March 13, 1926 to parents, Herman O.D. and Winona M. (Sellers) Boone. He served his country honorably in the US Navy during WWII. During his career, William worked as a buyer for Ayr-Way, retiring after 35 years. He was a member of Northwood Christian Church, The American Legion (Voiture Locale 145), the 40 & 8 Lodge and the National Association of the Deaf.William was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte J. Boone. He is survived by his children: Barbara Boone, Hayley Bridgewater and Jason Bridgewater; granddaughter, Diane Freeman (Craig); great-grandchildren: Brie, Nick and Abby; and one brother, George T. Boone.Funeral services will be held privately at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple. He will be entombed next to his wife at Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery, Whitestown.Memorial contributions may be made to Indy Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168.