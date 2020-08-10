1/1
William Robert Boone
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Robert Boone

Indianapolis - William Robert Boone passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 94. William was born in Tipton County, IN on March 13, 1926 to parents, Herman O.D. and Winona M. (Sellers) Boone. He served his country honorably in the US Navy during WWII. During his career, William worked as a buyer for Ayr-Way, retiring after 35 years. He was a member of Northwood Christian Church, The American Legion (Voiture Locale 145), the 40 & 8 Lodge and the National Association of the Deaf.

William was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte J. Boone. He is survived by his children: Barbara Boone, Hayley Bridgewater and Jason Bridgewater; granddaughter, Diane Freeman (Craig); great-grandchildren: Brie, Nick and Abby; and one brother, George T. Boone.

Funeral services will be held privately at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple. He will be entombed next to his wife at Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery, Whitestown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Indy Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved