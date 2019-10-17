|
|
William "Bill" Robert Kaylor
William "Bill" Robert Kaylor went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2019 at the age of 81. He was brave as he faced illness, expressing his loving spirit until the end, and blessed to be surrounded by family, friends, and caregivers during his last days. Bill was born in Red Bud, Illinois, on April 2, 1938 and spent his formative years in both Indianapolis and South Bend, Indiana. He graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis and Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee. He became involved with amateur radio (ham radio) during his teen years. Amateur radio was a favored hobby during Bill's life, and he held an advanced license with the FCC, using the call sign W9DSM.
Bill was working with the Indiana State Police, in Fort Wayne, as the Chief of Communications prior to moving with his family to Morristown, Tennessee, in 1981, when he joined Philips Consumer Electronics. He worked as an engineer for Philips for 23 years before retiring in 2004. Bill was a distinguished employee at Philips, being awarded three U.S. Patents for his inventions. Bill also worked in the engineering department at WATE-6 (ABC) in Knoxville for over 20 years. He had an extraordinary work ethic and he valued service, which he demonstrated throughout his life by his service to the Lord, his country, in the Army, and to his family.
Bill met and married his wife, Nancy Kaylor (née Banks), in Indianapolis. She was his devoted spouse and best friend for 51 years. Bill and Nancy shared their lives together as partners with joyful admiration. They were blessed with four daughters, who have always felt blessed to have them as parents. A beloved son-in-law and three wonderful grandsons soon joined the family, and Bill couldn't have been more pleased.
A good and faithful servant of the Lord, Bill was an active member and leader in his church, First Christian Church of Morristown, serving wherever and whenever he was called. He taught Sunday School, served as a Deacon and then as an Elder, culminating in several terms as Chairman of the Board.
Bill is survived by his wife Nancy Kaylor, daughters Adrianne Kaylor, Denice Kaylor Hickman, and Valerie Kaylor Lucas (Chris), grandsons Christopher Wilkerson, Matthew Hickman, and Alexander Lucas, brothers Rod (Maureen) Guimont and Rick Guimont, and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Bill was predeceased by his cherished daughter, Lara Annette Kaylor, his treasured brother Richard Carson Kaylor, and his much-loved parents Roberta Shaw Guimont (R.L.) and William Carson Kaylor (Mary).
Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, an adored father, a benevolent and wise grandfather, an encouraging and caring brother and uncle, and an enduring friend. He was an honest and forthright man with a sharp mind, clever wit, and a good heart. He was a very special man and, though he has left our midst and joined the ranks in Heaven, and we mourn that he is no longer by our side, we are comforted in knowing that his arrival has prompted rejoicing in Heaven as Bill enters into the presence of God.
To celebrate Bill's life, a memorial service will be held at First Christian Church in Morristown, Tennessee, at 1pm on October 26, 2019, with Dr. Tommy Smith of Johnson University officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bill's memory to either , the , or Johnson University.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019