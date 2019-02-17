Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Home
10722 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Home
10722 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - William James Roberts passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 10, 2018 at Community East Hospital with Sigrun, his wife of 33 years by his side. A public visitation is scheduled Monday, February 18 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Home, 10722 East Washington Street, Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19 at Flanner and Buchanan, with burial to follow immediately at Washington Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019
