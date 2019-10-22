|
William Rodenbeck
Noblesville - William N. Rodenbeck, 87, of Noblesville, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born on June 25, 1932 to Conard and Helen (Sowers) Rodenbeck in Arcadia, Indiana.
Bill attended IU and earned a Kappa Sigma pin. He was president of Jefferson Corp and Somerset Corp, Director of Operations at Ready Mixed Concrete and a salesman for IMI. Bill was a big IU and Colts fan, and a lover of golf, having won a hole-in-one trophy.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Rodenbeck, who he married in 1954; sons, Ronald Rodenbeck, Randall (Krista) Rodenbeck, and Scott (Sarah) Rodenbeck; grandchildren, Brad Rodenbeck, Erin (Josh) Hann, Daniel Rodenbeck, Zack Rodenbeck, Lynsey (Tony) Pharis, Liam Rodenbeck, and Paige Rodenbeck; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Rodenbeck; and sister, Marilou Carey.
Services will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, with visitation from 3:00 pm to the time of service. Rev. Ruth Moore will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019