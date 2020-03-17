|
William "Bill" Rogers
Indianapolis - 83, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born July 7, 1936 to the late Kenneth M. and Emma Ellen Rogers. Bill was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School and attended IUPUI. He was in sales for the greater part of his life and then owned and operated the Shell Station on North College Ave. He was a member of Living Word Bible Church and the Speedway Jaycees.
Bill loved traveling, golfing, music, dancing, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. After retiring, he drove the bus for Crestwood Village West Retirement Community.
Visitation will be Monday, March 23, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Bill is survived by his loving daughters, Vicki Givens (George, Jr.) and Jennifer Gieseking; grandchildren, Alexann Arthur (Jacob), Lance Givens, Evin Givens, Sr. (Teia) and George Givens III (Karshelia); and five great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Richard and Louis Rogers, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Mission Ministry. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020