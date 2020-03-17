Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Rogers


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Rogers Obituary
William "Bill" Rogers

Indianapolis - 83, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born July 7, 1936 to the late Kenneth M. and Emma Ellen Rogers. Bill was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School and attended IUPUI. He was in sales for the greater part of his life and then owned and operated the Shell Station on North College Ave. He was a member of Living Word Bible Church and the Speedway Jaycees.

Bill loved traveling, golfing, music, dancing, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. After retiring, he drove the bus for Crestwood Village West Retirement Community.

Visitation will be Monday, March 23, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Bill is survived by his loving daughters, Vicki Givens (George, Jr.) and Jennifer Gieseking; grandchildren, Alexann Arthur (Jacob), Lance Givens, Evin Givens, Sr. (Teia) and George Givens III (Karshelia); and five great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Richard and Louis Rogers, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Mission Ministry. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -