William ("Billy") Roy Sears
William ("Billy") Roy Sears, 79, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020.
Billy lived every single day to the fullest and loved to remind his friends that,"life is not a dress rehearsal." He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 3, 1941. He attended Arsenal Tech High School prior to joining the United States Air Force. As a young man, he was also a great athlete. He loved basketball and spent a season playing with the Iowa Colored Ghost Basketball Team.
After serving in the Air Force, Billy started his career with UPS in 1963. In 1971, he was promoted to Operations Division Manager. He served in that position in both Indiana and Wisconsin until he retired from UPS in 1993. That same year, he was voted as "Black Achiever of the year in Business Industry" in the Milwaukee area.
Outside of his UPS career, Billy was committed to doing anything he could to uplift his community. He served on the Board of Directors for Milwaukee Urban League (1994), the Board of Directors for the Milwaukee Minority Chamber of Commerce (1994 to 1995), and was the Chairman for Wisconsin management concerns and community involvement in the Milwaukee area from 1991 to 1993.
From 1998 to 2001, Billy served as the Volunteer Executive Director for Flanner House of Indianapolis, where he spearheaded new programs including a school for over 200 students, workforce development programs, and the building of 25 new homes with the Habitat for Humanity Organization. While serving as the Director, he received the Indiana Jefferson Award (2000), which recognizes individuals who make the world a better place through volunteering and community service .
Billy also loved to have a good time with his friends and family. For many years he was known to set up his luxury motor coach for tailgates at events in Indianapolis (and many other cities). Whether it was the Indiana Black Expo or the Circle City Classic, you could always find Billy hosting friends, family, and strangers alike.
Above all, Billy loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sears and Eleanor Sears; and brother, James Sears. He is survived by his former wife, Earlene Sears; brothers, Paul Sears and Gerald Sears; children, Scherrie Sears Sheppard, Donna Sears Colbert, Stephen Corbitt, William Sears (Meg), and Monica Sears; grandchildren, Lindsey Corbitt, Morgan (Corbitt) Thomas, Bryce Sears, Logan Sears, Mia Sears, Cooper Sears, Moriah Colbert Sims, Makayla Colbert, Andria Wellington, Charla (Sheppard) Rhym, Charles Sheppard, Christopher Sheppard, Adam Sheppard; and great-grandson, Michael Dewayne Wellington.
Visitation will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Stuart Mortuary, Inc. from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Stuart Mortuary, Inc. from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. immediately followed by a burial service held at Crown Hill Cemetery. CDC guidelines, for COVID-19, will be followed at all events.
Flowers or donations to the Flanner House are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed through stuartmortuary.com
