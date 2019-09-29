Services
William S. Fabianic


1935 - 2019
William S. Fabianic Obituary
William S. Fabianic

Indianapolis - William S. Fabianic passed away on September 27, 2019. Born May 4, 1935 in Alton, Illinois, he attended Alton Senior High School, graduating second in his class of 1953. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. In 1957 he joined the Navy and was commissioned as a Civil Engineer Corps Officer, serving tours in Norfolk, Virginia; Philippines; McAlester, Oklahoma; Vietnam; and Indianapolis. After leaving the Navy, he spent twenty-five years as a design and project engineer working with meteorological measurement systems.

He was involved with scouting over the years, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and serving as scoutmaster and explorer adviser. He had strong interests in photography and computers. He became an avid motorcyclist, traveling around and across the United States. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Southeast Asia, Slovenia, Croatia, Budapest, and the Caribbean Islands. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Virginia Fabianic.

He is survived by one brother, David Fabianic, of Orlando, Florida; and special friend, Daniel Picot of Indianapolis. Services in Indianapolis to be arranged by Shirley Brothers Mortuaries, and burial in Alton, Illinois to be arranged by Elias-Kallal and Schaaf funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019
