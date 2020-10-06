William S. Kreutzberger, Jr.
Indianapolis - Bill passed peacefully on Sunday, October 4. Bill is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara Kreutzberger; his children Danny (Sharon) Kreutzberger, Bill (Pam) Kreutzberger, Kathleen Robinson, Ron (Danny) Kreutzberger, Kevin (Julie) Kreutzberger. His legacy lives on through 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Bill was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 12, 1931 to William and Pearl Kreutzberger. He worked for McClean Trucking for 35 years until he retired in 1985.
Services will be at GH Herrmann Madison Funeral Home on Thursday, October 8 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southport Heights Christian Church, 7154 McFarland Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46227. https://southportheights.church/give
Full obituary at www.ghherrmann.com
