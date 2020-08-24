William (Bill) Saler
William (Bill) Saler 96, passed away Monday, August 17, at Five Star Assisted Living in Noblesville. He was born on October 25, 1923 in New Point, Indiana. He served his country during WWII in both the European and Pacific theaters. He taught in the Indianapolis Public School system for 50 years. He was a devoted husband, father, teacher and coach. He was preceded in death by his wife Nina (Brummett) and their son Gregory. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey (wife, Mary) and John (wife, Agnieszka), and his daughter Maria (husband, Michael) McLennan, along with six grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday August 28. A funeral Mass will follow in the chapel from 1:00 to 2:00 pm (limited to 50 people due to current restrictions), followed by a brief grave-side service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Noblesville or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com
