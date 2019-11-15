|
|
William Smith
Indianapolis - William Smith, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 10, 2019.
Services for Mr. Smith will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon will calling from 11:00 am until time of services at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church located at 2845 Baltimore Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46218. Floral tributes may be delivered to the church beginning one hour prior to time of calling.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019