Services
Bluitt and Son Funeral Home
511 E Monroe St
Kokomo, IN 46901
(765) 457-3714
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Smith Obituary
William Smith

Indianapolis - William Smith, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 10, 2019.

Services for Mr. Smith will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon will calling from 11:00 am until time of services at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church located at 2845 Baltimore Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46218. Floral tributes may be delivered to the church beginning one hour prior to time of calling.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -