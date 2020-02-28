|
|
William T. Ansty, Jr.
Carmel - WILLIAM T. ANSTY JR. age 90 of Carmel, IN (formerly of Indianapolis, IN and Bonita Springs, FL) died February 25, 2020. He was born June 8, 1929 in Springfield, MA to William T. Ansty Sr. and Alice Meagher Ansty. Bill graduated from Springfield Classical High School. His baccalaureate degree was conferred by Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and he attained an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Bill voluntarily interrupted his studies at Georgetown to enlist in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and reached the rank of 1st Lieutenant before returning to Georgetown to complete his undergraduate education.
Following graduate school Bill was recruited by Cummins Engine Co. and fast tracked to a number of management positions. After pursuing employment opportunities with several other manufacturing companies, he found his true calling in the field of higher education. Bill's teaching career in the Purdue University School of Engineering and Technology at the Indianapolis campus (IUPUI) spanned 27 years. Drawing upon his previous years of working in the private sector, Professor Ansty became a recognized expert in management and labor relations. Bill was the recipient of the 1986 AMOCO Foundation Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award and the 1993 Frank E. Burley Distinguished Professorship Award. He retired in 1994 with Emeritus faculty rank.
Bill was preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Janice Birchler Ansty, sister, Jean Ansty Smith and brother, Edward C. Ansty.
Survivors include Bill's second wife of 36 years, Jane Ryker Ansty, four adult children from his first marriage, Jane Ansty Grosvenor, William T. Ansty III, Elizabeth Ansty Sullivan, and John C. Ansty. Bill also leaves two surviving brothers, John D. Ansty of West Newton, MA, and Robert J. Ansty of Largo, FL, as well as 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill and his second wife Jane moved to Bonita Springs, FL in 1994, fulfilling his childhood dream to live in the tropics. Ten years later they moved back to Indianapolis to spend more time with family. Thereafter, Bill and Jane returned to Florida during winter escapes to Bonita Springs for many years.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 5 from 10:00 am to noon at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46240, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. A private interment will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , St. Pius X Catholic Church or any other . Online condolences can also be offered at www.FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020