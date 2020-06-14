William T. BradyIndianapolis - William Thomas Brady, age 88, entered eternal life on June 13, 2020.He was the devoted husband of Mary Jane Brady for 58 years. Brother to Maryaline, Helen, Ann, and Francis, Bill is survived by his wife and children: William (Jennifer), Ellen Farrell (Mike), Maureen Chernoff, John (Meg), and Robert (Jen). He was blessed with 16 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. They all loved their beloved "Pipi".A devoted husband, father, and a friend to many, Bill always had a warm hand, gracious smile, and never met a stranger. He was born September, 30, 1931 in Indianapolis. A proud son of Irish immigrants, the late Frank and Ella (née Connolly) Brady of Counties Donegal and Galway, he accompanied his family to meet relatives on the Emerald Isle more than 30 times.A life-long resident of Indianapolis, Bill proudly identified with his East Side roots. He attended St. Philip Neri Grade School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949. Bill served his country honorably in the Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Marian College in 1960, where he excelled academically and in extra-curriculars. He played on the varsity baseball team, served as Senior Class President, and was named Most Outstanding Senior.Bill had significant professional accomplishments. He held management positions at Western Electric and Bio-Dynamics, the precursor company of what is today Roche Diagnostics in Indianapolis. At Bio, Bill was Sr Vice President of Development in charge of international manufacturing operations. He finished his career as a consultant on various start-ups.Bill generously gave his time and resources to various philanthropic causes. He served on the Boards of: Care for Kids Foundation, Providence Cristo Rey High School, Cathedral High School, and Marian College. He was a member of Ancient Order of Hibernians. A devout Catholic, Bill enthusiastically lived his faith through service to others. One of his proudest moments was when the Indianapolis Athletic Club named him Irishman of the Year and the Grand Marshall of the 1995 St. Patrick's Day Parade, an honor that recognized his contributions to the community.Bill's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He attended thousands of his children and grandchildren's games and performances, seizing every opportunity to cheer on his family. Everyone at the courts, fields, concert halls, and theatres knew Pipi—he was loved by all.Bill's family would like to thank the numerous caregivers who tended to him with compassion and love. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr, Indianapolis 46260. There will be a showing at 9:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. A live streaming of the service will be available on the parish's website. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Cathedral High School or Marian University School of Nursing.