Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Resources
More Obituaries for William Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. Currie


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William T. Currie Obituary
William T. Currie

Indianapolis - age 76, passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020. William was born November 6, 1943 in Indianapolis, to Walter and Madonna Nice Currie. He graduated from Tech High School. Bill worked for Ford Motor Company retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed boating, camping and hot rod cars. Bill will be remembered as a loving husband and father and a great friend. He is survived by his sons Todd and Ken Currie, grandson Tyler Currie, sister Donna Lepper. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia Ann Green Currie. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Currie family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -