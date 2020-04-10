|
William T. Currie
Indianapolis - age 76, passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020. William was born November 6, 1943 in Indianapolis, to Walter and Madonna Nice Currie. He graduated from Tech High School. Bill worked for Ford Motor Company retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed boating, camping and hot rod cars. Bill will be remembered as a loving husband and father and a great friend. He is survived by his sons Todd and Ken Currie, grandson Tyler Currie, sister Donna Lepper. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia Ann Green Currie. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020