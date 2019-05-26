Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
William T. "Bill" Judge Jr.


1939 - 2019
William T. "Bill" Judge Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" T. Judge, Jr.

Indianapolis - 80, passed away May 22, 2019. He was born May 5, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late William T. Judge Sr. and Mabel (Hubert) Judge. Bill grew up in St. Croix, Indiana and was a graduate of Oil Township High School where he exceled in sports and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He continued his education at Hanover College and still enjoyed his time playing basketball and baseball there as well. Bill was a manufacturer's sales representative for several different companies his entire career. He was a member of Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Bill also volunteered at Second Helpings.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit at Geist, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers.

Bill is survived by his sons, James William "Jackson" Judge and Matt (Claudia) Judge; granddaughter, Tessa; grandson, Jack; sisters, Betty Jo Felker, Carolyn DeMonbreun and Rita Krampe; brother, Hugh Edward Judge; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jamie Beth (Jackson) Judge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Second Helpings, 1121 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202 or online at www.secondhelpings.org. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019
