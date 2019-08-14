|
William "Will" Thomas Jackson Jr.
- - Mr. William "Will" Thomas Jackson Jr., son of the late Annie Bell (Miller) and William Thomas Jackson Sr. was born August 15, 1954 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He soon moved to Indianapolis and became a long- time resident and a devout follower of Jesus Christ. He attended Indianapolis Public Schools and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1972. Upon graduating he entered the United States Navy at the height of the Vietnam War. He served for 10 years before honorable discharge as Petty Officer, First Class. He earned several medals and other commendations for his dedication and bravery. After the Navy, Will received a Bachelors in Business Administration, minor in Criminal Justice, from Martin University, and was a member of the Southern Cross Lodge No. 39 F&AM PHA. He was a life-long public servant, working at the Indiana School of the Blind and finally the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, where he retired in 2000. Will is survived by his four children, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, August 16 at Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel, 4722 Century Plaza Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46254. Viewing 11-12, Service begins at 12.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019