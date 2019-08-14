Services
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel
4722 Century Plaza Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas "Will" Jackson Jr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas "Will" Jackson Jr. Obituary
William "Will" Thomas Jackson Jr.

- - Mr. William "Will" Thomas Jackson Jr., son of the late Annie Bell (Miller) and William Thomas Jackson Sr. was born August 15, 1954 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He soon moved to Indianapolis and became a long- time resident and a devout follower of Jesus Christ. He attended Indianapolis Public Schools and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1972. Upon graduating he entered the United States Navy at the height of the Vietnam War. He served for 10 years before honorable discharge as Petty Officer, First Class. He earned several medals and other commendations for his dedication and bravery. After the Navy, Will received a Bachelors in Business Administration, minor in Criminal Justice, from Martin University, and was a member of the Southern Cross Lodge No. 39 F&AM PHA. He was a life-long public servant, working at the Indiana School of the Blind and finally the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, where he retired in 2000. Will is survived by his four children, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, August 16 at Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel, 4722 Century Plaza Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46254. Viewing 11-12, Service begins at 12.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.