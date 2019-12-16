|
William Thomas Shanks
Fishers - William T. "Bill" Shanks, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Bill was born in Island, KY on May 18, 1933 to parents, Lyndel M. and Alma (Miller) Shanks. Bill served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. Bill retired from Chrysler Corporation in 1989. He was a member of the masons, the murat shrine and Sunnyside Road Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by his wife, Naomi (Peyton) Shanks; daughters, Deborah Workman (Patrick) and Rebecca Taylor (Robert); grandchildren: Kyle Workman, Kelli Leonard (Trevor), Chase Workman, Jordan Taylor, Ashleigh Taylor and Nicolas Taylor; 4 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Lyndel M. Shanks, Jr.
Services will be private. Entombment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019