Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:30 PM
William Throckmorton Obituary
William Throckmorton

Indianapolis - William Howard Throckmorton, Jr., 73, of Indianapolis, entered into eternal rest on January 23, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1946 in Indianapolis, to the late William Howard Throckmorton, Sr and Mary Frances (Schultz) Throckmorton.

He was a Disabled American Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietman War, where he received the purple heart.

He enjoyed making model cars and watching WWE wrestling.

William leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, William Howard Throckmorton, III; his sisters, Phyllis Mills and Linda Lawrenz.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Esther Wescott and Carolyn Sue Honeycutt.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
