Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Resources
More Obituaries for William Viar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) Viar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William (Bill) Viar Obituary
William (Bill) Viar

Fishers - William (Bill) Viar passed away on April 17, 2020, born in Brooklyn, New York.

Wife Terri (Snell) Viar

Daughter Erica Viar (significant other Daniel Sheroff)

Daughter Monica Viar (son-in law Alex Brun)

Preceding in death father Alberto Viar

Surviving mother Aurea (Matos) Viar

Surviving sister Nancy Johnston (Chris Johnston)

Surviving sister Linda Petkof (Mike Petkof)

Private grave services May 8, 2020.

Celebration of Life services at a later date.

Refer to www.FlannerBuchanan.com for date and location.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -