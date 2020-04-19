|
William (Bill) Viar
Fishers - William (Bill) Viar passed away on April 17, 2020, born in Brooklyn, New York.
Wife Terri (Snell) Viar
Daughter Erica Viar (significant other Daniel Sheroff)
Daughter Monica Viar (son-in law Alex Brun)
Preceding in death father Alberto Viar
Surviving mother Aurea (Matos) Viar
Surviving sister Nancy Johnston (Chris Johnston)
Surviving sister Linda Petkof (Mike Petkof)
Private grave services May 8, 2020.
Celebration of Life services at a later date.
Refer to www.FlannerBuchanan.com for date and location.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020