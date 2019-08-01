|
William (Bill) W. Byram
Carmel - William (Bill) W. Byram, 89, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away on July 24th, 2019, after battling the effects of Lewy Body Dementia for the last several years. Bill was born on March 15, 1930, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to George and Jesse Byram, the fifth of ten children. After graduating from Shortridge High School in 1948 where he was a state wrestling champion, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he achieved the rank of Staff Sargent and served in Alamogordo, New Mexico and London, England in the early 1950s. After his military service, Bill went on to work for companies like Stokely Van Camp, D.H. Overmeyer Co., and Best Foods before changing careers in 1973 when he joined the F.C. Tucker Company as an industrial real estate broker, where, for nearly 40 years, he contributed to the growth and development of the Indianapolis industrial real estate market, representing companies like RCA, Chrysler, General Electric, A.C. Delco, and Kraft Foods. Bill was a past president of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, as well as a life member of the F.C. Tucker Presidents Club. Bill was an avid golfer and was best known for his sense of humor and always sporting a dapper flat top golf cap. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Tanya, his two sons, Ross (Laura), and Cortland (Ann), three granddaughters, Christina (John) Dolina, Katie and Erica Byram, and great-grandchildren, Josephine and Joshua Dolina, as well as his remaining brothers and sister, Charles and Stuart Byram, and Edith Costin, and ten nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church located at 100 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, August 5th, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., followed by visitation at the church until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019