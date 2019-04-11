Services
William Wallace "Bill" Cummings Iii


Indianapolis - William "Bill" Wallace Cummings III, 76, passed from this world on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Avon, Indiana. He was born on November 17, 1942 to William Wallace Cummings II and Mary Cummings. Susy wishes to thank Drs Ali, Barnett, and Farmer and the staff of the 3rd floor at IU Health West Hospital and IU Health Hospice for their exceptional care of Bill. There will be no services. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sons. He is survived by loving wife Mary Susan Cummings, daughter Heatherlynn Cummings, nephew Paul Smith, sister-in-law Karen Cockman, and many extended family and friends. He is loved and greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial contributions are suggested to Indy Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10 Plainfield, IN 46168. Entrusted to Indiana Memorial.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
