William (Bill) West
Speedway - Bill West, Speedway, In, passed away on July 28, 2020. Bill was born in Indianapolis on July 4, 1941 to Don and Helen West, both deceased. He was also predeceased in death by his younger brother, Dan West.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Phyllis Long West. Together they had 3 children; Andrew (Dottie) San Antonio, TX, Kris West Nichols and Michael. He was a family man and was blessed to have grandchildren; Ryan Huser (Jacqueline Trout), Megan Whisenhunt (Landon) Lubbock, TX, Natalie West, Haley Nichols, Travis West, Emery West and great grandchildren Mason & McKenzie Huser and Emarosa Whisenhunt. He is also survived by sisters, Judy West Shaw and Maryann West Schabel along with many loved nieces and nephews.
Bill graduated from George Washington High School in 1959 and had a 37-year career at GM Detroit Diesel Allison Division, plants 3 & 12. He was an avid golfer and during retirement he fulfilled his dreams of playing golf, watching sports, history, trivia, Jeopardy, travelling and playing cards. Spending time with his family and doing everything he could for all of them was his top priority. His one regret is life was that he never got a hole-in-one.
Among some of Bill's fondest memories are the years he spent coaching both his sons and grandson in Speedway Little League Football & Baseball and CYO Basketball. He touched the hearts of many, loved all the kids he coached and remembered the name of everyone he coached along with what team they played on. His granddaughter, Haley Nichols, lives locally in Avon, IN so he was able to follow her sporting events from AAU in grade school throughout high school.
In the last few months of his life, Bill received great care from Paradigm Home Hospice and the family wants to thank everyone involved in his care for the kindness, compassion and excellent care he received.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1st, at Conkle's Funeral Home, Avon, IN from 3 - 5 p.m. with a service immediately following. Due to COVID, masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Indiana Chapter, the American Lung Association
or the charity of your choice
.